Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘prepared’ to sue NFL in federal court if given 1-year suspension, reports say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s camp, along with the NFL Player’s Association, are prepared to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended from the league for one year, according to reports from Yahoo Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson.

The NFL is still waiting for the decision from arbitrator Sue Robinson after Watson’s June 28 disciplinary hearing.

Robinson also indicated Robinson’s decision on Watson’s future could either bump up against or overlap with the first few days of the Browns camp, which starts July 30.

Initial reports indicated the NFL was pushing for Watson to be suspended indefinitely based on a breach of the league’s personal conduct policy based on 24 lawsuits against the Browns star for sexual misconduct.

A prior report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times indicated Watson met with ‘at least’ 66 different massage therapists from 2019-2021.

Watson reached a settlement on 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him on June 21.

Two grand juries in Harris County, Texas previously declined to indict the QB on any criminal charges of sexual misconduct.

Watson has maintained his innocence after the Browns acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans on March 18.

The Browns also signed Watson to a fully-guaranteed 5-year, $230 million contract extension after the trade was official.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

