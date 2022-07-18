Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new uniforms for 2022-2023 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers will come back to the court in new threads featuring the return of gold!

The three uniforms will be worn on a rotational basis starting this upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The gold brings back a look that originated in the early 80′s and made it’s most recent return in the early 2000′s.

New Cavaliers Uniforms 2 (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Cavaliers noted that their creative director and internationally renowned contemporary artist Daniel Arsham oversaw the design process for the Nike collection.

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” said Arsham. “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”

Learn more about the uniform and a sign up to be the first to know when they go on sale.

