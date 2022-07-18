Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez to bat 8th in All-Star game
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andres Gimenez will represent Cleveland in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, batting 8th for the American League.
The lineup was announced Monday by A.L. manager Dusty Baker.
Gimenez was named to start as a replacement for Houston’s injured Jose Altuve.
Jose Ramirez also made the team as a reserve while reliever Emmanuel Clase is part of the A.L. pitching staff.
Ramirez is also participating in Monday’s Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET.
