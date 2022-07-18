2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez to bat 8th in All-Star game

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first after forcing out Chicago White...
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first after forcing out Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson at second base in the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Andrew Vaughn was safe at first. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andres Gimenez will represent Cleveland in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, batting 8th for the American League.

The lineup was announced Monday by A.L. manager Dusty Baker.

Gimenez was named to start as a replacement for Houston’s injured Jose Altuve.

Jose Ramirez also made the team as a reserve while reliever Emmanuel Clase is part of the A.L. pitching staff.

Ramirez is also participating in Monday’s Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET.

