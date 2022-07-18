Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez to bat 8th in All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andres Gimenez will represent Cleveland in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, batting 8th for the American League.

The lineup was announced Monday by A.L. manager Dusty Baker.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups! pic.twitter.com/egMU4ya4iA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2022

Gimenez was named to start as a replacement for Houston’s injured Jose Altuve.

Jose Ramirez also made the team as a reserve while reliever Emmanuel Clase is part of the A.L. pitching staff.

Ramirez is also participating in Monday’s Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET.

