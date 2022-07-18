Cleveland Guardians select OF Chase DeLauter with No. 16 overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians selected OF Chase DeLauter with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
DeLauter, the 20-year-old from James Madison University, had a .402 batting average, adding 15 HRs and 70 RBIs in his three seasons with the Dukes.
DeLauter is also the highest draft pick in JMU history.
The selection is the first of three picks the Guardians will make on July 17, since they also have the No. 37 and No. 54 overall picks in the draft.
After the team makes its second-round selection, they will have every 30th pick.
The Guardians are second in the AL Central with a record of 46-44 as of the first round of the draft.
