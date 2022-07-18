Cleveland Guardians select OF Chase DeLauter with No. 16 overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians selected OF Chase DeLauter with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

We have selected OF Chase DeLauter from James Madison University with the 16th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft!



Welcome home, Chase!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/cosJvSkYmQ — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 18, 2022

DeLauter, the 20-year-old from James Madison University, had a .402 batting average, adding 15 HRs and 70 RBIs in his three seasons with the Dukes.

DeLauter is also the highest draft pick in JMU history.

𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧!



Congrats to @Chase_DeLauter1 who was selected 16th overall by the @CleGuardians!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/14vlibYABM — JMU Baseball (@JMUBaseball) July 18, 2022

The selection is the first of three picks the Guardians will make on July 17, since they also have the No. 37 and No. 54 overall picks in the draft.

After the team makes its second-round selection, they will have every 30th pick.

The Guardians are second in the AL Central with a record of 46-44 as of the first round of the draft.

