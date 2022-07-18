Cleveland Guardians select LHP Parker Messick with No. 54 overall pick in MLB Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians selected LHP Parker Messick with the No. 54 overall pick in the MLB draft.

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗸 is off the board!



The 2021 ACC Freshman & Pitcher of the Year taken 54th overall by the @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/qZvZlvpCLA — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 18, 2022

Messick, the Florida State product, had a 16-8 record with a 3.10 ERA during his time with the Seminoles.

Messick also racked up a career total of 200.1 IP with 1 save.

This is the third player the Guardians drafted on night one, following Chase DeLauter at No. 16 and Jason Campbell at No. 37.

The Guardians will now have the 30th pick in every round following this selection.

The Guardians are second in the AL Central with a record of 46-44 as of the first round of the draft.

