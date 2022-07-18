Cleveland Guardians select LHP Parker Messick with No. 54 overall pick in MLB Draft
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians selected LHP Parker Messick with the No. 54 overall pick in the MLB draft.
Messick, the Florida State product, had a 16-8 record with a 3.10 ERA during his time with the Seminoles.
Messick also racked up a career total of 200.1 IP with 1 save.
This is the third player the Guardians drafted on night one, following Chase DeLauter at No. 16 and Jason Campbell at No. 37.
The Guardians will now have the 30th pick in every round following this selection.
The Guardians are second in the AL Central with a record of 46-44 as of the first round of the draft.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.