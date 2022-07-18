Cleveland Guardians select RHP Justin Campbell with No. 37 overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians drafted RHP Justin Campbell with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

We have selected RHP Justin Campbell from Oklahoma State University with the 37th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft!



Welcome to The Land, Justin!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/qX3GE3Ah6Y — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 18, 2022

Campbell, the Oklahoma State University product, had 265 strikeouts and 1 shut-out in the 3 years he played for the Cowboys.

Campbell also had a 3.37 ERA, 205.2 IP and 11.6 S/O per 9 innings.

This pick is the second the Guardians made on July 17 after drafting Chase DeLauter with the No. 16 overall pick.

The Guardians, who still have the No. 54 overall pick, will have every 30th pick.

The Guardians are second in the AL Central with a record of 46-44 as of the first round of the draft.

