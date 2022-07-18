2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians select RHP Justin Campbell with No. 37 overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

Oklahoma State player Justin Campbell plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college baseball...
Oklahoma State player Justin Campbell plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians drafted RHP Justin Campbell with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Campbell, the Oklahoma State University product, had 265 strikeouts and 1 shut-out in the 3 years he played for the Cowboys.

Campbell also had a 3.37 ERA, 205.2 IP and 11.6 S/O per 9 innings.

This pick is the second the Guardians made on July 17 after drafting Chase DeLauter with the No. 16 overall pick.

The Guardians, who still have the No. 54 overall pick, will have every 30th pick.

The Guardians are second in the AL Central with a record of 46-44 as of the first round of the draft.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter (22) takes off his gear as he heads to first base after...
Cleveland Guardians select OF Chase DeLauter with No. 16 overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to weather
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first after forcing out Chicago White...
Cleveland Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez to start in 2022 MLB All-Star Game
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Report: Jose Ramirez to join HR Derby field