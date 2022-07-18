Gas prices continue to decline in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average price for a gallon of gas at the pump continues to decline across the United States and in the state of Ohio.

According to AAA, the average price/gallon of gas in Northeast Ohio has dipped to $4.376.

This is down more than twenty cents since last week, showing a legitimate decrease in the record high prices Ohio has seen for the last few months.

The most expensive gas in Northeast Ohio is in Chesterland with the average price hovering around $4.68/gallon.

The cheapest gas comes from Alliance where gas is averaging $4.145/gallon.

This downward trajectory in Ohio follows a national trend where gas prices have slowly fallen. AAA is reporting a 15-cent decrease nationwide since last week, with an almost 50-cent drop in less than a month.

Gasoline still remains high compared to 2021, with prices hovering at least a dollar more expensive than last year.

