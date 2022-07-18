2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after shooting in Summit County parking lot

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a 55-year-old man was shot in a parking lot.

The medical examiner said Akron police officers discovered the victim with shooting injuries in the 900 block of Copley Road.

According to the medical examiner, officers were called out to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. and the victim died about 35 minutes later.

His identity will be released following an autopsy and family notification.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

