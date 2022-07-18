2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies victim of deadly shooting outside Cleveland car wash

Superior Avenue murder
Superior Avenue murder(woio)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials released new information Monday about the deadly shooting that happened ahead of the weekend on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Jamal Claxton, of Cleveland.

Man shot and killed on Cleveland’s East Side

The 25-year-old was shot dead at the Deluxwash Car Wash on Superior Avenue, according to the medical examiner.

Cleveland EMS has said first responders were called out around 2:10 p.m. Friday for the shooting.

According to Cleveland EMS, Claxton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland police have not released any information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

