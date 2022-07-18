Mentor woman welcomes home father who fled Ukraine

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman and her children are no longer separated from her father who was living in Ukraine.

“It was actually really cool. People that saw our signs, we were so excited. Because they could tell it was someone coming from Ukraine,” said Veronica, whose Ukrainian father is now with her in the United States.

It’s been a decade since Veronica has seen her dad, and it was her kid’s first time meeting their grandpa in person.

“I am thankful to the president of the United States and the people of the United States for this beautiful program,” said Oleh Adamenko, Veronica’s father.

Oleh Adamenko has lived in Ukraine for most of his life.

When Russia attacked, he didn’t want to leave his home, but as the bombings got worse, his family convinced him to flee to the Czech Republic.

“Our breaking point was when the bombs in Ukraine become severe and they started hitting the city of Kharkiv where my dad was living. A lot of people were too afraid to leave. I think if you have the will to go, you will find a way,” said Veronica.

Adamenko waited in the Czech Republic until he was accepted into America’s “Uniting for Ukraine” program.

The program helps Ukrainians and their immediate family members who are outside the U.S. come to the U.S. for two years.

“We are excited that my dad is here. My kids don’t have any relatives around so it’s very special for us to have a grandpa here who is able to build a bond with my kids,” said Veronica.

So far at least 12 million people and counting have fled Ukraine.

