Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and clouds clear out this afternoon; very steamy week ahead

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a soggy, less-than-ideal start to the work week, skies will gradually clear through the day.

Unfortunately, high levels of humidity will linger across the area this afternoon.

In fact, it’s going to be humid all week.

Temperatures will slowly climb up to about 80 degrees this afternoon before falling into the 60s overnight.

Patchy fog will develop overnight, too, mainly away from our lakeshore counties.

The fog will lift by mid-to-late morning Tuesday, and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be even hotter.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Cleveland.

That would make Wednesday the hottest day since July 1st.

Scattered storms will develop by mid-to-late afternoon Wednesday, and some of the storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

