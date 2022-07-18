2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Leftover morning showers; remaining humid today

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slow moving front continues to track through this morning. A few showers will be in the area at least through the first half of the day. Looks like we will see more sunshine later this afternoon. The humid air mass remains in place. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. Clear sky tonight. We have a favorable setup for some areas of fog into early tomorrow morning. Sunshine the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Get ready for a hot, humid, and windy Wednesday. Temperatures spike into the 90s. The heat index around 100 degrees during the afternoon. The next thing to watch will be a cold front Wednesday evening. This will trigger thunderstorms. The team is monitoring the risk of severe weather with this system.

