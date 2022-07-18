Ohio City businesses dealing with a string of break-ins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of Ohio City businesses are out hundreds to thousands of dollars due to recent break ins.

When Mallorie Barker came in for her shift at Lekko Coffee, Monday morning, she initially had no idea the store was broken into overnight. She then noticed the cash register, safe, and tip jar were all emptied.

“Everything was clean,” Barker said. “When you think of break ins you think of windows smashed and trashed and that wasn’t the case.”

While they figure out how the crooks got in, the coffee shop is out $600-800.

“It kind of makes you feel a little helpless,” Barker said. “We want to be here, we want to support the community.”

Just down the street, Corus 45 was the victim of a break in around the end of June.

The owner, Hillary Zashin, said the suspects took about $7,400 worth of merchandise.

“Our branded leggings, our branded bras that say, ‘Corus 45′ on them with little lightning bolts,” Zashin said. “This was stuff that we bought and then we decorated on our own. It was a lot of hard work and time. The absolute disregard for anything.”

These businesses are frustrated and said the crime has only been going up on their street. They hope something is done, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“There has to be something done whether it’s the neighborhood watch, I do think there needs to be cameras from the city on the streets, especially on Detroit,” Zashin said.

