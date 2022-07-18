Ohioans against executions to unite across the state, death row exonerees to speak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans across the state will unite today at noon to call for an end to the death penalty in three major cities - Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

The “Day of Hope” takes place on the anniversary of the last person to be executed in Ohio, which happened just four years ago in 2018.

“We’re hopeful that Ohio has seen its last execution. Death penalty repeal has bipartisan support in the legislature and we’re confident that we will see an end to this system in the near future,” said Hannah Kubbins, executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions.

The events will take place at 12 p.m. at the following locations:

• Cincinnati: Fountain Square (520 Vine Street)

• Cleveland: Willard Park (NW corner of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue)

• Columbus: The Statehouse (1 Capitol Square)

An Ohio death row exoneree, Joe D’Ambrosio, will speak in Cleveland, and the several speakers in Columbus will include:

• Kwame Ajamu, Ohio death row exoneree and chairman of Witness to Innocence

• Jonathan Mann, vice chair of OTSE and a murder victim family member

• Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan, Jr., executive director of Ohio Council of Churches, and a murder victim family member

#NoDeathPenaltyOH said they speak for Ohioans who no longer believe the death penalty is an effective means of achieving “equal justice under law.”

More information about this event as well as the organizations can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.