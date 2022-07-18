2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohioans against executions to unite across the state, death row exonerees to speak

(FILE)
(FILE)((MGN))
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohioans across the state will unite today at noon to call for an end to the death penalty in three major cities - Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

The “Day of Hope” takes place on the anniversary of the last person to be executed in Ohio, which happened just four years ago in 2018.

“We’re hopeful that Ohio has seen its last execution. Death penalty repeal has bipartisan support in the legislature and we’re confident that we will see an end to this system in the near future,” said Hannah Kubbins, executive director of Ohioans to Stop Executions.

The events will take place at 12 p.m. at the following locations:

• Cincinnati: Fountain Square (520 Vine Street)

• Cleveland: Willard Park (NW corner of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue)

• Columbus: The Statehouse (1 Capitol Square)

An Ohio death row exoneree, Joe D’Ambrosio, will speak in Cleveland, and the several speakers in Columbus will include:

• Kwame Ajamu, Ohio death row exoneree and chairman of Witness to Innocence

• Jonathan Mann, vice chair of OTSE and a murder victim family member

• Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan, Jr., executive director of Ohio Council of Churches, and a murder victim family member

#NoDeathPenaltyOH said they speak for Ohioans who no longer believe the death penalty is an effective means of achieving “equal justice under law.”

More information about this event as well as the organizations can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Akron Police
Akron mayor, police chief to host 1st briefing since expiration of curfew
Cleveland Public Power file photo. (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Public Power reports outage in Old Brooklyn
Gavin Hubbard
Cleveland police search for 14-year-old boy missing from city’s East Side
Myah M. Patton
15-year-old girl missing from Geauga County since July 12