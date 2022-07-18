Portage County man dies in single-car crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County man died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as 65-year-old Ernest Spencer, of Deerfield.

Investigators said the crash took place around 1:14 a.m. on State Route 14 in Deerfield Township.

According to the highway patrol, Spencer’s vehicle swerved off the roadway, hit a ditch and rolled over.

He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

