US Marshals seek arrest of Cleveland man wanted on drug, weapons charges

Jesse Fury
Jesse Fury(Source: United States Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of a Cleveland man wanted on several charges.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Jesse Fury is accused of fleeing, weapons violations and drug trafficking.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Adult Parole Authority are also seeking his arrest, U.S. Marshals said.

Fury stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

According to the release, his last known residency was in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

