2 Akron men sentenced in 2019 fatal shooting

Sentenced: Jimmy Foster and Martino Livingston
Sentenced: Jimmy Foster and Martino Livingston(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Judge Joy Malek Oldfield of Summit County sentenced two men - Jimmy Foster, 28, and Martino Livingston, 35 - to prison for a 2019 shooting that left one person dead and three injured.

Jimmy Foster received seven to ten years in prison after pleading guilty in February to:

  • Aggravated burglary with a gun specification
  • Obstructing justice

Martino Livingston received five to 7 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to:

  • Complicity to robbery
  • Obstructing justice

Officials said on June 26, 2019 around 5:30 p.m., Marquis Felder, Lavontae Poole, Zaveon Carter, Jimmy Foster and Martino Livingston went to a home on Rowe Street in Akron with the intent to rob the occupants and steal marijuana.

As Foster and Livingston waited outside, Police said Poole, Felder and Carter entered the home and began shooting.

Police reported Brandon Varner, 34, was shot eight times and died.

Terica Poole, 39, who police noted has no relation to Lavontae, was shot as well but survived.

Marquis Locket was shot eight times and survived, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was also reportedly shot and survived.

Poole, Felder and Carter are all currently serving life sentences, according to the Summit County Prosecutor.

