CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Proe, 34, was reported missing by her mother, who said she has not seen her since July 1, according to Cleveland Police.

Proe is 5 foot 4 inches tall and 110 pounds, police said.

Police believe that she may be with a man she knows, and she is considered to be endangered.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.