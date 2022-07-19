Avon Lake officials present designs for redevelopment of closed power plant (pics)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake officials are set to present new renderings of its new 40-acre lakefront site, replacing a power plant that stood in the city for 100 years.

City officials previously announced the 100-year-old plant would be decommissioned in June of 2021, adding the old plant would run 55 days out of the year.

Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC shared renderings of the new site with 19 News.

Autoplay Caption

Protestors previously raised concerns with the new site, saying they should be getting jobs for the decommissioning of the plant.

A spokesperson for Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, a subsidiary of Charah Solutions, said among its priorities is hiring local workers.

“Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC (ALERG) has always made it a priority to maintain a safe work environment and hire local Ohio workers, subcontractors, and vendors,” a spokesperson for ALERG said. “ALERG had an open bid process for the work taking place at the plant and we’ve continued to talk to local unions throughout this process. We’re focused on providing maximum benefits to all members of the community, providing increased economic activity and jobs while sustainably remediating the site for the betterment of the environment now and in the future.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.