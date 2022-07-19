Breaking down where all that Mega Millions money goes in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -$555 million is up for grabs in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, making it the eighth largest Mega jackpot ever.

While it’s a multi-state game, each state spends its profits differently.

In Ohio, the legislature made it a law that all profits would be designated to the education fund, distributed to elementary, secondary, vocational, and special education programs.

The bonus prize for state is if the actual winner is sold in Ohio.

According to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson, with the jackpot at $555 million, the cash value would be $303 million.

An Ohio winner would be taxed at 4% by the state, so the state would end up with $12.1 million in taxes.

Over the years, the lottery has transferred billions into the state education fund.

Every year, all profits from the Ohio Lottery are transferred into the education fund. You can see there was a dip in profits during 2020, because of the pandemic. (Source: Ohio Lottery)

