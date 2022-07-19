Cleveland Guardians launch Community Benefits Program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced in partnership with their Ballpark Improvements Project Team the Community Benefits Program for their upcoming renovation projects, according to a press release from the team.

The construction work at Progressive Field is targeted to start after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

According to the release, the project team will continue planning and designing for the next 12-16 months.

The process is also underway to engage diverse local businesses to join the project team as an Associate Construction Manager Partners

Today’s CBP launch includes a webpage at cleguardians.com/CBP featuring project objectives, goals, and the creation of a Community Review Group. The website will be the hub of news, updates and vendor features throughout construction and we will produce a quarterly community e-newsletter.

Objectives for the CBP include:

• Strive For long-lasting impact

• Live Our Mission and Purpose

• Unify Community

• Develop Multifaceted Model

• Transparency

CBP goals include:

• Economic Inclusion

• Workforce Inclusion

• Pre-Apprenticeship Program

• Career Pathways Support

• Supplier Diversity, Training and Community Engagement

• Project Reporting

Community Review Group (CRG):

A Community Review Group (CRG) is being established now with key community leaders to ensure there is a regular forum for the Guardians Ballpark Improvements Project Team to receive feedback and transparently provide progress updates on all project objectives. The CRG concept is intended to build a coalition, share best practices around diversity and inclusion, and learn from peers and experts as the Guardians proceed with their Ballpark Improvements Project.

Workshop Series

Another element of the Guardians CBP includes a FREE three-part workshop series at the Progressive Field Terrace Club for diverse companies to “Scale Up Your Business for Success” by positioning themselves for success in projects like the Ballpark Improvements Project. The workshop series is set for July 21, August 9, and August 23 from 5:30-7:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided along with chances to win Guardians Prize Packages.

July 21 Workshop 1: How to Create Your Capabilities Statement

August 9 Workshop 2: Is Match-Making Right for Me?

August 23 Workshop 3: Navigating the Mentor Protégé Relationship

Diverse companies interested in attending this free workshop can click here to register.

**Guardians Ballpark Improvements Project Team includes Cleveland Guardians Senior Leaders, Gateway, Construction Managers- Mortenson and Independence, Designers- Manica, Moody Nolan, Van Aukin Akins, and Robert P. Madison, and consulting firm APB & Associates.

