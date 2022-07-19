2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s corpse flower shows signs of blooming

Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared some exciting news on social media.

The zoo’s titan arum plant, or corpse flower, is beginning to show signs of the blooming stage, according to officials.

The zoo’s corpse flower can grow up to 10 feet tall. It gets the “corpse flower” name from the odor during bloom, which typically lasts around 24 hours.

According to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials, it appears the bloom is still a “few weeks away.”

The flowering plant is on display outdoors near the rhinoceros habitat.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Mega money is up for grabs in Tuesday nights $530 million drawing.
Breaking down where all that Mega Millions money goes in Ohio
19 News
Woman critically injured in overnight fire on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
All-night gas stations are magnets for crime, but leaders say targeting them makes them a scapegoat
There have been eight location in Northeast Ohio that have sold jackpot winning Mega Millions...
Looking for a lucky spot to buy a Mega Millions ticket? These 8 Northeast Ohio locations sold jackpot winners