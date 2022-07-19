Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s corpse flower shows signs of blooming

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared some exciting news on social media.

The zoo’s titan arum plant, or corpse flower, is beginning to show signs of the blooming stage, according to officials.

EXCITING NEWS!!! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's giant flowering titan arum plant, known as the #corpseflower, is showing signs that it's going to bloom! This will be the fifth bloom in its 28 years! 🌱 pic.twitter.com/RyZ2I8RoK8 — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) July 19, 2022

The zoo’s corpse flower can grow up to 10 feet tall. It gets the “corpse flower” name from the odor during bloom, which typically lasts around 24 hours.

According to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials, it appears the bloom is still a “few weeks away.”

The flowering plant is on display outdoors near the rhinoceros habitat.

