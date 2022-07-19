Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s corpse flower shows signs of blooming
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared some exciting news on social media.
The zoo’s titan arum plant, or corpse flower, is beginning to show signs of the blooming stage, according to officials.
The zoo’s corpse flower can grow up to 10 feet tall. It gets the “corpse flower” name from the odor during bloom, which typically lasts around 24 hours.
According to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials, it appears the bloom is still a “few weeks away.”
The flowering plant is on display outdoors near the rhinoceros habitat.
