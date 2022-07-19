Cleveland police release bodycam footage from deadly shooting during July 4 celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bodycam footage just released by Cleveland police shows the aftermath of a double shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man during a July 4 celebration on the city’s West side.

Cleveland police releases bodycam footage from July 4 shootings Cleveland police releases bodycam footage from July 4 shootings https://bit.ly/3RL9a2A Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, July 18, 2022

Arnold Hoyle was one of two men shot near the intersection of Bellaire Road and Emery Drive Avenue around 1 a.m. July 5.

The video shows officers arriving as neighbors frantically pointed out the victims.

As officers got closer to Hoyle, they realized immediate medical attention was required.

“Hey, get the med kit,” an officer told his colleague.

The footage also shows officers questioning neighbors who gathered outside.

“Did anyone see what happened?” an officer asked.

“They got to shooting and we took the kids inside,” a woman told him. “We don’t know (who)”

Another neighbor suggested there were multiple shooters.

“I heard about 15 to 20 (shots),” a woman said.

Hoyle’s family talked to 19 News last week.

“We’re broken. Everybody says the same thing... how are we about to do (this) without Arnold. We miss him,” his cousin, Katrina, told 19 News reporter Harry Boomer.

Police have not made any arrests.

“Whoever killed my brother and you all know who... y’all are you getting caught. No matter how it goes down,” said Emmeria Hoyle, Arnold’s older sister.

