Cuyahoga Falls man sentenced to life in prison for raping two young girls he knew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls man was sentenced to life in prison for raping two young girls that he knew, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.

The victims reported 55-year-old Richard Schultz molested them several times in July of 2018, according to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the press release, a Summit County jury found Schultz guilty of 12 felony charges on June 22:

6 counts of rape, all first-degree felonies

5 counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies

1 count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony

“I am so incredibly proud of these young survivors for coming forward and testifying. It was incredibly difficult to face the person who did such horrible things to them,” Prosecutor Walsh said in a statement. “Thank you to my assistant prosecutors who are keeping the community safe by ensuring Richard Schultz will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The release said presiding Judge Alison McCarty designated Schultz a Tier III sex offender, meaning Schultz will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Schultz will be eligible for parole in 30 years, the release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.