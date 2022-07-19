DE Myles Garrett becomes first Cleveland Browns player to have 99 overall rating in Madden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett became the first player from the Cleveland Browns to have a 99 overall rating in the history of the Madden video game franchise.

The news came July 19, when Garrett joined Las Vegas Raiders WR Devante Adams to join the ‘99 Club’ for Madden 23, this year’s installment of the game.

NFL Hall of Fame DE Bruce Smith announced the news to the Browns star in a video posted on the Twitter page for the game franchise.

Garrett beat out AFC North rival TJ Watt, who was rated at a 96.

The Browns are set to kick off training camp on July 30.

Madden 23 is set to launch on August 19.

