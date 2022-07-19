2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DE Myles Garrett becomes first Cleveland Browns player to have 99 overall rating in Madden

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions 13-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett became the first player from the Cleveland Browns to have a 99 overall rating in the history of the Madden video game franchise.

The news came July 19, when Garrett joined Las Vegas Raiders WR Devante Adams to join the ‘99 Club’ for Madden 23, this year’s installment of the game.

NFL Hall of Fame DE Bruce Smith announced the news to the Browns star in a video posted on the Twitter page for the game franchise.

Garrett beat out AFC North rival TJ Watt, who was rated at a 96.

The Browns are set to kick off training camp on July 30.

Madden 23 is set to launch on August 19.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘prepared’ to sue NFL in federal court if given 1-year suspension, reports say
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stands with actresses during a Progressive...
Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield says there are no more Progressive ads at FirstEnergy Stadium
Clay Matthews Jr.
Cleveland Browns great Clay Matthews Jr. named Hall of Fame semifinalist
Baker Mayfield
Browns fans express emotions on Baker Mayfield trade