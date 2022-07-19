2 Strong 4 Bullies
FBI agents recover teenage girl in Texas allegedly kidnapped from Tri-State

The girl’s family reported her as missing on July 16.
FBI agents in El Paso on Monday recovered a 15-year-old allegedly kidnapped from Ohio.
FBI agents in El Paso on Monday recovered a 15-year-old allegedly kidnapped from Ohio.(NBC)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A missing girl is returning to Ohio after she was found with a 28-year-old man in El Paso, Texas.

The girl was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 16, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. A statement from the FBI’s El Paso field office confirmed the girl is 15.

As officers investigated, they found out from the girl’s friends she had been talking with a man named “Roman” from California. The man was later identified as Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, of California, Hillsboro police said.

Nguyen traveled from California to Hillsboro during the week of July 7 and went to the Festival of Bells with the juvenile girl, police explained.

The 28-year-old slept in a rental vehicle that he parked near the girl’s home while in Hillsboro.

The girl’s family reported her missing in the early morning of July 16.

Investigators searched the girl’s Hillsboro bedroom where they found a job application with an address for “Roman” that led the investigation to San Diego, California.

San Diego police were able to help fully identify “Roman” as 28-year-old Alex Nguyen, Hillsboro PD explained.

Alex Nguyen faces federal charges of kidnapping with intent to engage in illicit sexual...
Alex Nguyen faces federal charges of kidnapping with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He will be extradited to the Southern District of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed.(WXIX)

Hillsboro police said online and cellular tracking led them to believe Nguyen took the missing girl out of Ohio.

Hillsboro PD then called the FBI Cincinnati Field Office to help find Nguyen and the juvenile girl. The FBI Cincinnati field office then contacted the El Paso field office on information that Nguyen was traveling to San Diego via El Paso.

FBI El Paso agents located the 15-year-old and Nguyen at the Greyhound Bus Station in central El Paso on July 18, according to the FBI statement.

Nguyen was taken into custody without incident. The girl is safe and will be brought back to Ohio, police say.

Nguyen faces federal charges of kidnapping with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He will be extradited to the Southern District of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed.

“Thanks to the quick work and coordinated efforts between the two FBI Field offices, the minor was safely recovered,’ said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey. “The investigative work performed by both Field Offices underscores the FBI’s coordination across the United States to stop crimes against our community, especially minors who are amongst the most vulnerable.”

Hillsboro police did not say how or when the juvenile girl and Nguyen met.

