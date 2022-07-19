2 Strong 4 Bullies
FBI: Man wanted after robbing Cuyahoga Falls bank

A man is wanted by the FBI after robbing a bank in Cuyahoga Falls.

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the FBI and Cuyahoga Falls police after robbing a bank in Cuyahoga Falls.

The robbery happened on July 14 at around 3:30 p.m. when the man entered the Peoples Bank, located at 1871 State Rd., according to a press release.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money after threatening the bank teller, the release said.

The man is anywhere between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, the release said.

The man wore a black long-sleeve shirt with black jeans and a black skull cap, the release said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO and can remain anonymous.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

