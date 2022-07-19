2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Turning up the heat; risk of severe storms Wednesday evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny, hot, and humid today. High temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Hit the pool if you can. It’ll be even hotter tomorrow. A cold front approaches from the west Wednesday night. Temperatures tomorrow soar into the 90s. The heat index could approach 100 degrees in the afternoon. A stiff southwest wind. Scattered thunderstorms develop across northern Ohio from west to east Wednesday night. There is the risk of severe storms. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning should be issued for your area. Wind damage and hail the main hazards. We turn sunny again Thursday. It’ll be a little cooler and less humid.

