Looking for a lucky spot to buy a Mega Millions ticket? These 8 Northeast Ohio locations sold jackpot winners

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $530 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

While where you buy you ticket does not increase your odds, it might help your dreams to know a particular location has sold a big winner in the past.

Here is a collection of all the locations that have sold jackpot winning tickets in Northeast Ohio.

Jackpots:

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019: $372 million winning ticket sold at Giant Eagle, Mentor. Auto pick ticket.

Tuesday, March 12, 2013: $41 million winning ticket sold at Deli-4-Less, Westlake. Manual pick ticket.

Friday, Aug. 5, 2011: $99 million jackpot prize sold at Speedway in Jefferson, OH. The win was claimed by a work pool from KraftMaid in Middlefield. Auto pick ticket.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2010: $25-million jackpot prize sold at Marc’s #67 in Broadview Heights, OH. Auto pick ticket.

Friday, July 22, 2005: $170 million jackpot sold at Convenient Food Mart, Painesville.

Friday, June 3, 2005: Emery Food Mart, Warrenville Heights. $106 million jackpot. Auto pick ticket.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2004: $52 million jackpot, sold by Shaker Quality Foods, Shaker Heights. Manual pick ticket.

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2003: $162 million jackpot, ticket purchased at Quick Shop Food Mart, South Euclid. Manual pick ticket.

