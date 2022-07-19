2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New strain causes spike in COVID cases

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID cases are back on the rise around the nation and here in Cleveland, and doctors say this new strain is causing severe symptoms.

“Patients just seem sick with this variant,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Another subvariant of COVID is making the rounds, and this one’s knocking people down longer.

“We’re getting a lot more people complaining of fever for a prolonged period of time, like five, or six or seven days,” said Dr. Edwards. “Sore throat seems to be... just really bad sore throat for multiple days.”

Dr. Edwards says we have variant BA.5 to thank for this.

It’s still under the Omicron family and that means it’s going around fast.

“The strain is so contagious and immunity is so fleeting, that you can just get re-infected,” said Dr. Edwards.

Those traits of the virus are reflected in Cuyahoga County’s most recent numbers.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, in the last four weeks, cases have risen from just over 1,200 to nearly 1,500.

Hospitalization rates are also up, but at a lower rate.

To make matters worse, the vaccine many have gotten to protect themselves is losing efficacy.

According to Dr. Edwards, it now prevents just 20-25% of infections.

“It takes longer for the immune system to recognize it as a threat to do something about it, so what we see is as the Omicron variant has arisen and mutated from prior variants and from the parent strain, but without changing the vaccine, the vaccine is struggling to be effective,” said Dr. Edwards.

So how can we protect ourselves?

The same thing doctors have been telling us for the last two and a half years: masking and social distancing

Doctors say there are new vaccines in the works to better prevent this ever-mutating virus.

They say we should expect more information on that in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

988: Introducing the new mental health hotline in the US
988: Introducing the new mental health hotline in the US
The 988 hotline for mental health emergencies will launch on July 16th.
988: Introducing the new mental health hotline in the US
Study says most patients in Ohio received abortion care after 6 weeks
Cleveland Clinic offers clinics dedicated to contraceptive options