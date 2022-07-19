2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 1 hospitalized after hit-and-run in Cleveland

(WCAX)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Cleveland, according to police.

The incident happened at 9:58 p.m. on July 15 on I-77 near Fleet Avenue, police said.

A 49-year-old man was loading a vehicle onto a tow truck when he was struck by an unknown car, police said.

The car then left the scene, police said.

The man was transported to MetroHealth and was treated for a fractured leg, pelvis and ribs, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

