Police conduct training exercises with simulated gunfire at schools in Westlake, Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in two Northeast Ohio cities want the public to not be alarmed if they notice an increased law enforcement presence at area schools on Tuesday.

In Westlake, police said the U.S. Marshals are conducting a training exercise from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the city schools administrative offices building on Hilliard Boulevard.

“There will be scenarios that include shouting and simulated gunfire inside the building,” Westlake police said.

Additionally, Shaker Heights police and school officials are expected to conduct a separate active shooter training exercise at Boulevard Elementary from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Please be aware that the session will include scenario training as well as the use of blanks and flashbang training aids,” Shaker Heights Schools shared on social media with the community.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.