Police: Man wanted after breaking in, stealing from Cleveland auto repair shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Cleveland police after breaking into an auto repair shop and stealing money from the business.

The theft happened at Munar Total Care, located at 4707 State Rd., on June 23, according to a department Facebook post.

The man broke a glass panel on the front garage door before breaking open the business’s front desk drawer to steal money, the post said.

The man also tried to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful, the post said.

The man was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and red tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity has been asked to call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

