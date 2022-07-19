2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man wanted after breaking in, stealing from Cleveland auto repair shop

A man is wanted by Cleveland police after breaking into an auto repair shop and stealing money from the business.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Cleveland police after breaking into an auto repair shop and stealing money from the business.

The theft happened at Munar Total Care, located at 4707 State Rd., on June 23, according to a department Facebook post.

On 6-23-22, a male broke into Munar Total Care, located at 4704 State Rd. The suspect broke the glass panel to the front...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Monday, July 18, 2022

The man broke a glass panel on the front garage door before breaking open the business’s front desk drawer to steal money, the post said.

The man also tried to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful, the post said.

The man was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and red tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity has been asked to call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

