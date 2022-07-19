2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training

By Alec Sapolin and Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The list of mass shootings across the country never seems to end resulting in police departments suiting up for extra training, which is exactly what the Shaker Heights Police Department did July 19.

It’s been the focus of many parents since the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s tragic, the violence that’s in our schools,” Robert McFee, the president of the Northeastern Ohio Education Association, said. It’s something I never even thought of growing up. It’s a shame schools even have to consider that scenario and be prepared for it.”

McFee said he supports consistent active shooter training.

Yellow crime scene tape wrapping around Boulevard Elementary school. They were conducting real active shooter training exercises.

“I absolutely believe it should be done more often, the best response is the prepared response. The best way to prepare is to have our local law enforcement to have an idea already in mind of tactics their going to use.”

Sadly, it’s needed, and most importantly officers must get the steps down correctly to save students’ lives.

The practice scenarios include the use of blanks and flash-bang training aids.

McFee says there are no set rules on how parents can prepare their children, but at least talking to them will help.

“Have a plan and talk them about it openly.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

