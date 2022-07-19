2 Strong 4 Bullies
Surveillance video showing Ohio City break-in might catch suspects

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New surveillance video shows the two people suspected of stealing around $1,000 from Lekko Coffee in Ohio City.

The shop’s owner, Matt Ashton, said the suspects likely propped open a back door before they raided the cash register safe, and tip jar.

He said break-ins like this are tough on small businesses.

“It’s much more difficult for small businesses like us, maybe one location, one family run business to overcome a massive loss, luckily we didn’t have a massive loss, but it was certainly something,” Ashton said.

This break-in puts his business in a bind. Among the things stolen were debit cards and checks used to pay vendors.

“How are we going to order things, how are we going to work with all of our suppliers because now it’s taking all of our time to be able to circumvent our cards are not available.”

Ashton hopes this doesn’t happen again. He said the neighborhood businesses, who have also been hit by break-ins, might need to put their heads together to a find a way to beef up security.

“To make it never happen again, I don’t know if that’s a true option here,” Ashton said. “I do think that we could be better prepared when these things happen. It certainly gave us a chance to look at our security systems and better all of our standard operating procedures.”

