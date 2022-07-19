Woman critically injured in overnight fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out overnight near the city of Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

The fire activity was first reported before 4 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on East 170th Street near the intersection of Leeds Road.

Cleveland EMS said a woman was given CPR while on the way to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. She was in critical condition at the time.

Working House Fire on E170th Street at Leeds Road. One woman transported with EMS Crews preforming live saving measures to Metro Medical Health Center pic.twitter.com/P23x5sFGos — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 19, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

