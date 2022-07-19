2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman critically injured in overnight fire on Cleveland’s East side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out overnight near the city of Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

The fire activity was first reported before 4 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on East 170th Street near the intersection of Leeds Road.

Cleveland EMS said a woman was given CPR while on the way to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. She was in critical condition at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

