19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cleveland, Akron until 11 p.m.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered storms have moved into our coverage area, and they will move east over the course of the evening.
The peak timing for thunderstorms will be from now to midnight.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
Please remain weather aware through the evening hours; these storms will be quite robust as they move through.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.