19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cleveland, Akron until 11 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered storms have moved into our coverage area, and they will move east over the course of the evening.

The peak timing for thunderstorms will be from now to midnight.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch expanded east. This will be in effect until 11:00 PM. #ohwx @cleveland19news https://t.co/IIyfHgMFHh — Samantha Roberts ☀️ (@SamRobertsWX) July 20, 2022

Please remain weather aware through the evening hours; these storms will be quite robust as they move through.

