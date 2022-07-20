23-year-old Akron man dead after shooting in broad daylight

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner and Akron Police are investigating the homicide of a 23-year-old man that was shot yesterday around 4:21 p.m.

Police said that the victim was outside of a residence in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace when suspects in a vehicle fired multiple shots at him.

Officers found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, and after being transported to Akron City Hospital, he died around 4:48 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be added to this story when available.

