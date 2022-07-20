2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Akron garage ‘engulfed’ in flames, 1 person found dead

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Fire reported one person left dead following a garage fire that took place yesterday night in the 700 block of Patterson Avenue.

According to Akron Fire, they received a call of a possible explosion at the location.

Officials said that the garage was ‘engulfed’ when crews arrived, however the garage was detached from the 1 1/2 story home.

The fire was reported under control around 7:29 p.m., Akron Fire said, and one person was found dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Shaker Heights police holds active shooter training at Boulevard Elementary
Steelyard shoplifter
Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this Old Navy shoplifter?
19 News
Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
19 News
Chase involving East Cleveland police ends in deadly crash in downtown Cleveland