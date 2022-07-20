Akron garage ‘engulfed’ in flames, 1 person found dead

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Fire reported one person left dead following a garage fire that took place yesterday night in the 700 block of Patterson Avenue.

According to Akron Fire, they received a call of a possible explosion at the location.

Officials said that the garage was ‘engulfed’ when crews arrived, however the garage was detached from the 1 1/2 story home.

The fire was reported under control around 7:29 p.m., Akron Fire said, and one person was found dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

