Akron Police: 2 persons of interest wanted in connection to murder of 55-year-old man

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed two persons of interest are wanted in connection to the homicide of a 55-year-old man in broad daylight on Sunday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Copley Road just before 3:30 p.m. on July 17, according to police.

When they arrived, officers found a 55-year-old victim in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, said police.

Police said he was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The preliminary investigation led investigators to believe that the victim was involved in an altercation with at least two unknown suspects before the fatal shooting, according to police.

After the dispute, one of the men inside the red or maroon suspect SUV fatally shot the victim, said police.

Police said detectives also believe the victim was struck by the suspect’s SUV before the shooting.

Investigators are working to identify the two subjects who are considered persons of interest in connection to the homicide, according to police.

This incident marked the 26th murder in Akron this year, said police.

“In the wake of recent challenges, members of the Akron Police Department remain committed to solving this case, along with the other equally tragic, unsolved homicides,” police stated.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information on these incidents.

You can also reach out to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-87064 with your tips.

