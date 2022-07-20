Akron Police release photos of SUV involved in double homicide

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released new suspect details today surrounding the shooting death of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter earlier this month.

According to police, they believe the suspects fled in a dark colored SUV - a witness said it may have been a green 2017-2021 Jeep Compass, a darker colored Ford Escape or a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Possible suspect car involved in July 8 shooting (Source: Akron Police Department)

The suspects fired multiple shots into a crowd gathered in a parking lot in the 700 block of Boulevard Street on July 8 around 9:15 p.m., police said.

Akron Police reported that the shots struck and killed Journei and Gaiter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490, the APD tip line at 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637, callers can remain anonymous.

