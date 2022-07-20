2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Akron Police release photos of SUV involved in double homicide

Possible Akron shooting suspects car
Possible Akron shooting suspects car(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released new suspect details today surrounding the shooting death of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter earlier this month.

According to police, they believe the suspects fled in a dark colored SUV - a witness said it may have been a green 2017-2021 Jeep Compass, a darker colored Ford Escape or a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Possible suspect car involved in July 8 shooting
Possible suspect car involved in July 8 shooting(Source: Akron Police Department)

The suspects fired multiple shots into a crowd gathered in a parking lot in the 700 block of Boulevard Street on July 8 around 9:15 p.m., police said.

Akron Police reported that the shots struck and killed Journei and Gaiter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490, the APD tip line at 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637, callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Shaker Heights police holds active shooter training at Boulevard Elementary
Steelyard shoplifter
Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this Old Navy shoplifter?
Stock image.
Akron garage ‘engulfed’ in flames, 1 person found dead
19 News
Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side