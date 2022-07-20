2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie,...
Alex Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son.

His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.

The prosecution denied that, telling the judge that all the evidence points to his guilt in the shootings of his wife and son.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman had previously denied Murdaugh bond after he was charged with stealing money from clients. A different judge later set bond at $7 million but Murdaugh was unable to pay and has remained in jail since October.

A grand jury indicted Alex Murdaugh for killing wife and son. (CNN,ABC NEWS, ERIC BLAND, FAMILY PHOTOS, WIS, WTOC, POST AND COURIER, South Carolina Attorney).

His lawyers have complained several times that the bond was set too high, and said that because of lawsuits and frozen assets Murdaugh couldn’t even afford to buy underwear from the jail store.

Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. He also faces more than 80 other charges, including stealing money from clients; running a money laundering and drug ring; and trying to arrange his own death so that his surviving son could receive a $10 million life insurance payout.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Shaker Heights police holds active shooter training at Boulevard Elementary
19 News
Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
19 News
Chase involving East Cleveland police ends in deadly crash in downtown Cleveland
Lo Fasano had just finished a cup of coffee on a morning walk when she spotted the chicken and...
Hitchhiking chicken reunited with owner after catching 13-mile ride