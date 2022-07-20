Chase involving East Cleveland police ends in deadly crash in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police from multiple departments were on the scene of a deadly crash in downtown Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

According to the East Cleveland police chief, officers were involved in a chase that ended in a crash at that location.

The crash was first reported at around 5 a.m.

Cleveland EMS said one male, believed to be around 35 years old, died as a result of the crash.

FATAL CRASH:



We're following breaking news this morning out of Cleveland where a police chase ended in a deadly crash at St. Clair and E. 17th.@cleveland19news Vic Gideon is LIVE from the scene this AM. pic.twitter.com/Wt67EIWB5u — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) July 20, 2022

A pole was damaged during the crash and debris was scattered across the roadway.

Emergency crews blocked St. Clair Avenue between East 13th Street and East 17th Street while accident investigators were on scene.

This story will be updated.

