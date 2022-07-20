2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cincinnati woman accused of hitting another woman with a toilet seat

The victim was in the shower when she was attacked, according to the prosecutors office
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Deasha Vaughn was indicted on one count of...
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Deasha Vaughn was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary after she hit the victim in the face with a toilet seat.(Provided by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury after she attacked another woman with a toilet seat, Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Deasha Vaughn, 34, is facing an aggravated burglary charge.

Deters says Vaughn kicked down another woman’s door while the woman was in the shower. Vaughn proceeded to punch the victim in the face and then picked up a toilet seat and hit the woman in the head with it, the prosecutor said.

There is evidence that the victim was hurt, according to court documents, however, it is unclear what condition she is in now.

Vaughn was released from jail after posting bond which was set at 10% of $10,000, prosecutors said.

She is expected to be back in court later this week.

