Cleveland Clinic expands services at Euclid Hospital

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is expanding its services at its Euclid Hospital.

The move includes outpatient services for cardiology and primary care. Cardiology and primary care were already provided through inpatient services, but this is a major expansion. It includes 16 new exam rooms, now four primary care providers and cardiology providers, stress testing services, and even a solarium.

Dr. Teresa Dews, president of Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital, says this project wouldn’t be possible without the Cleveland Clinic.

“The Cleveland Clinic is the backbone of this hospital and is really invested and committed to this community,” said Dr. Dews.

In fact, this is the second investment the Cleveland Clinic has made into Euclid Hospital.

The first investment included a state-of-the-art behavioral health unit upstairs.

Dr. Dews says the Euclid community was the motivation to make this expansion happen.

“I want everyone in this community to think of Euclid Hospital as my hospital and if they do that they will engage in their health, engage in their healthcare,” said Dr. Dews.

Dr. Dews is hoping this hospital can not only treat people’s illnesses but also prevent them.

If you’d like to make an appointment with Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital, call 216-444-2200.>

