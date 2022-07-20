Cleveland Guardians draft 21 players in 2022 MLB Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians took 21 players in this year’s MLB Draft, which took place from July 17 through July 19.

The Guardians started off Saturday night by drafting James Madison University OF Chase DeLauter with the No. 16 overall pick.

We have selected OF Chase DeLauter from James Madison University with the 16th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft!



Welcome home, Chase!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/cosJvSkYmQ — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 18, 2022

The Martinsburg, WV native had a .402 batting average with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs in his three years with the Dukes, adding a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 1.37 during his collegiate career.

DeLauter made the All-Colonial Athletic Association team twice, which includes a first-team selection in 2021.

DeLauter is also the first player from James Madison University to be drafted in the first round.

The Guardians used the No. 37 overall pick to take RHP Justin Campbell from Oklahoma State.

We have selected RHP Justin Campbell from Oklahoma State University with the 37th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft!



Welcome to The Land, Justin!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/qX3GE3Ah6Y — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 18, 2022

The Simi Valley, CA native finished his collegiate career with a win-loss record of 17-6 and a 3.37 ERA in the years he spent as a Cowboy.

Campbell was named an NCBWA First-Team All-American in 2022.

The Guardians finished up Saturday night by taking Florida State LHP Parker Messick with the No. 54 overall pick.

The Plant City, FL native had a win-loss record of 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA in his three seasons as a Seminole.

Messick was a two-time All-ACC First Team selection, a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award and a four-time All-American.

The Guardians started off day two by drafting Arizona State OF Joe Lampe with the No. 92 overall pick.

Third round (#92 overall) selection



OF Joe Lampe (21), 4th-year jr. out of Arizona State — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

The Petaluma, CA native had a .321 batting average with 15 home runs and 68 RBIs in two seasons with the Sun Devils.

Lampe was a Third Team All-American in 2021 after batting a .340 with 41 RBIs and adding 17 stolen bases.

The Guardians used the No. 121 overall pick to draft 2B Nate Furman from UNC Charlotte.

4th round (#121 overall)



INF Nate Furman (20) out of UNC Charlotte



+Philly native was 2nd-team All Conference USA this spring, batting .371 w/a .502 OB%

+Current hitting .306 in the Cape — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

The Brookhaven, Pa native held a .351 batting average with 47 RBI’s in his two years for the 49ers.

Furman was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection in 2022.

The Guardians used the No. 151 overall pick to draft OF Guy Lipscomb, Jr. from Belmont University.

5th round (#151)



OF Guy Lipscomb Jr. (21) out of Belmont University (@guylip7)



+Batted .406 (88/217) for the Bruins this spring (.484/.548/1.033) w/42 RBI

+School record 42 SB & was named an 3rd-team All-American by NCBWA

+OVC player of the year...9th in NCAA in avg, 5th in SB — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference of the Year averaged a batting average of .354 with 48 RBI’s and 4 home runs in his two years as a Bruin.

Lipscomb is also a previous Third Team All-American selection.

The Guardians used the No. 181 overall pick on OF Dylan DeLucia from the NCAA champion University of Mississippi.

6th round (#181)



RHP Dylan DeLucia (21) out of NCAA champion Ole Miss



+3rd team All-American @BaseballAmerica)

+8-2 w/a 3.68 ERA in regular season; posted a NCAA tourney ERA of 1.59 ERA, including just 1 run all'd in 16.2 IP at the CWS

+Pitched 2 years at NW Fl. State College — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

The New Smyrna Beach, FL native went 8-2 with a 3.68 ERA for the Rebels in 2022, and a 3-0 record in the NCAA tournament with a 1.59 ERA.

DeLucia earned Baseball America All-American Third Team honors in 2022, along with previous First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State honors during his two seasons at Northwest Florida State College.

The Guardians took Georgia Premier Academy RHP Javier Santos with the No. 211 overall pick.

7th round update (#211)



RHP Javier Santos (19) out of the Georgia Premier Academy (GA)



+Same HS as Daniel Espino — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

Santos had a 2-4 record with a 9.28 ERA during his senior year, adding 26 strikeouts over 11 games.

The Guardians used the No. 241 overall pick on LHP Jackson Humphries from Fuquay-Varina High School in Fuquay-Varina, Virgina.

8th round update (#241)



LHP Jackson Humphries (17) out of Fuquay-Varina HS (NC)



+Committed to play at Campbell; Attended recent draft combine; pic.twitter.com/4GVvIuRP7B — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

The 17-year-old earned his conference’s Pitcher of the Year award after leading his team to a state title.

The Guardians used the No. 271 overall pick on RHP Austin Peterson from UConn, who started his career at Purdue.

9th round (#271)



RHP Austin Peterson (22) from @UConnHuskies



+Set school record with 147 SO (3rd in all of NCAA) in 110.1 innings this season for UConn; First Team NCBWA All-American & ECAC Pitcher of the Year.

+Started collegiate career at Purdue — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

Peterson went 18-4 with a 3.30 ERA in his two seasons with the Huskies.

He also earned First Team NCBWA All-American, Second Team Collegiate Baseball All-American and Third Team ABCA All-American honors.

The Guardians finished day two by using the No. 301 overall pick to take Jacob Zibin from TNXL Academy in Ocoee, FL.

10th round (#301)



RHP Jacob Zibin (17) out of TNXL Academy (FL)



+Hails from Prince George, BC, Canada

+Same club team as Brett Lawrie and Tyler O’Neill

+Re-classified into the 2022 class

+Committed to South Carolina in 2023. pic.twitter.com/3gPoQsokEl — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 18, 2022

The Canadian-born product of the Langley Blaze club team in British Columbia is committed to the University of South Carolina and earned the 2022 National Academies Association conference MVP.

The Guardians started off day three by drafting Florida Southwestern State RHP Magnus Ellerts with the No. 331 overall pick and drafting USF RHP Jack Jasiak with the No. 361 overall pick.

11th rd update (#331)

RHP Magnus Ellerts (21) from Florida SW St



+Started at Patrick Henry CC in VA

+10-0 in '22; NJCAA All-American honorable mention



12th rd (361)

RHP Jack Jasiak (21) from USF

+1.32 ERA in 5GS in 2022 before injury ended year

+3-year college ERA of 2.66 — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 19, 2022

Ellerts had a 2.48 ERA over 14 starts as a sophomore and added 13.97 SO/9, earning him NJCAA All-American honorable mention honors in 2022.

Jasiak had a 2.66 ERA in three years, with a 1.32 ERA in 2022 prior to a season-ending injury

The Guardians used the No. 391 and 421 overall picks to take USC SS Tyreese Turner and UNC Greensboro OF Pres Cavenaugh.

13th rd (#391)

INF Tyresse Turner(22) out of Southern Cal

+All-Pac-12 in '22; hit .330 w/33RBI, 40RS and 14 SB(5th-most in league)

+All-conf defensive team



14th rd(421)

OF Pres Cavenaugh(21) from UNC Greensboro

+Hit .340 (91-268) w/13 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 56 RBI in 63 games pic.twitter.com/bkayc46WnR — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 19, 2022

Turner had a batting average of .299 with 9 home runs and 49 RBI’s in three years with the Trojans, while earing an All-Pac-12 nod in 2022.

Cavenaugh had a batting average of .309 in three seasons with the Spartans.

The Guardians selected Arizona State LHP Adam Tulloch and Taft Union HS C Logun Clark with the No. 451 and 481 overall picks.

15th rd (#451)

LHP Adam Tulloch(22) from @ASU



16th rd (481)

C Logun Clark (19) from

Taft HS (Woodland Hills, CA)

+Cal State Bakersfield commit — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 19, 2022

Tulloch was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 552 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and collected 85 strikeouts for the Sun Devils in 2022.

As a senior, Clark had a .439 batting average with 33 RBI to earn league Co-MVP honors.

The Guardians selected UNC OF Angel Zarate with the No. 511 overall pick and University of California Riverside RHP Zach Jacobs with the No. 541 overall pick.

17th rd (#511)

OF Angel Zarate from @DiamondHeels

+3rd team All-ACC; all-tournament team

+Produced a slash line of .352/.425/.500, 7HR, 40RBI; led ACC in hits (100; 6th in NCAA)



18th rd (541)

RHP Zach Jacobs from Cal Riverside — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 19, 2022

Zarate, a 2022 Third Team All-ACC award winner, had a .341 batting average while adding 13 home runs and 90 RBIs in his five years as a Tar Heel.

Jacobs had a 3-9 record in three seasons with the Highlanders, hoisting a 4.47 ERA across 19 games.

The Guardians finished their draft by taking RHP Geo Rivera, Jr. from Walters State Community College with the No. 571 overall pick and UNC RHP Shawn Rapp with the No. 601 overall pick.

19th rd (#571)



RHP Geo Rivera Jr. from Walters State CC (TN)

+1.70 ERA and 13.7 K/9IP in 2022 after starting collegiate career at ODU



20th rd (601)

LHP Shawn Rapp from @DiamondHeels

+3.80 ERA in NCAA 42 appearances in 2022 — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 19, 2022

Rivera went 8-2 with a 1.70 ERA in 20 games for the Senators, which included a complete game and 5 saves.

Rapp went 5-2 with a 4.32 ERA in his three years as a Tar Heel, while racking up 127 strikeouts in his collegiate career.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.