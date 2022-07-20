Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this Old Navy shoplifter?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to identify this suspect of shoplifting that took place June 22 at Old Navy in Steelyard Commons.

According to police, the man picked up 20 pairs of women’s jeans worth $1000, and walked out of the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.