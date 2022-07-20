2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crack, marijuana seized from 2 Cleveland residential drug trafficking search warrants

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The execution of two residential drug trafficking search warrants on July 19 from a multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the seizure of crack and marijuana, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The warrants were conducted with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, CPD K-9, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, the District 1 Violent Crimes Reduction Team, and Vice Unit, according to police.

Cleveland Police First District Community Relations listed the following items that were confiscated from the search:

  • large amount of crack
  • marijuana
  • drug packaging material
  • drug preparation/manufacturing equipment
  • digital scales
  • multiple cell phones
  • U.S. currency

Police said the “target male” was arrested for Drug Trafficking and taken to Cuyahoga County Jail.

