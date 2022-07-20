CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The execution of two residential drug trafficking search warrants on July 19 from a multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the seizure of crack and marijuana, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The warrants were conducted with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, CPD K-9, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, the District 1 Violent Crimes Reduction Team, and Vice Unit, according to police.

Cleveland Police First District Community Relations listed the following items that were confiscated from the search:

large amount of crack

marijuana

drug packaging material

drug preparation/manufacturing equipment

digital scales

multiple cell phones

U.S. currency

Police said the “target male” was arrested for Drug Trafficking and taken to Cuyahoga County Jail.

Crack, marijuana seized from 2 Cleveland residential drug trafficking search warrants (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.