Crack, marijuana seized from 2 Cleveland residential drug trafficking search warrants
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The execution of two residential drug trafficking search warrants on July 19 from a multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the seizure of crack and marijuana, Cleveland Police confirmed.
The warrants were conducted with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, CPD K-9, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, the District 1 Violent Crimes Reduction Team, and Vice Unit, according to police.
Cleveland Police First District Community Relations listed the following items that were confiscated from the search:
- large amount of crack
- marijuana
- drug packaging material
- drug preparation/manufacturing equipment
- digital scales
- multiple cell phones
- U.S. currency
Police said the “target male” was arrested for Drug Trafficking and taken to Cuyahoga County Jail.
