FIRST ALERT: Very hot today; severe storm risk tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A south wind at 15-25 mph this afternoon will aid in temperatures surging into the 90s. It will be humid as well. The heat index could approach 100 degrees for a few towns. A cold front will be tracking through the area tonight. This will be the focus for thunderstorms. Our latest forecast has storms developing in northwest Ohio by 6 p.m. The storms will track west to east through this evening. A First Alert for severe storms. The atmosphere is very unstable with the heat and humidity in place. Wind damage the main hazard with the storms. We can’t rule out a tornado however. Have a way to get any watches or warnings that could be issued. We have a dry day tomorrow in play. A partly cloudy morning followed by a sunny afternoon.

