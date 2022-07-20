Heating and cooling company offers tips to keep a/c working

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many people are trying to beat this heat by cranking up the A/C. Unfortunately, that sometimes leads to a worse case scenario: a broken unit.

President of Sal’s Heating and Cooling, Salvatore Sidoti, says they see an increase in emergency repairs when temperatures creep into the 90′s.

“The most common thing is they neglect their furnace or air conditioner and what ends up happening is it breaks down during those heat waves,” said Sidoti.

Sidoti says the panicked “busted a/c calls” make up a lot of their service appointments this time of year.

However, so do maintenance calls.

During those appointments, workers go through a checklist, making sure everything is running properly.

Sidoti says if you don’t want to pay for a servicer to come out, you can actually do a lot of maintenance work yourself.

One of the most basic ways to take care of your unit is simply by keeping it clean. One way to do that includes checking the coils in your unit. If there’s any dirt inside them, you can simply spray it off.

Other ways to keep your A/C in good shape include simple checks.

“Check your filters,” said Sidoti. “That is a big deal. Check your outdoor condenser that has cottonwood on it this time of year. It’ll block the coils.”

Lastly, don’t wait until the last minute to crank up the a/c. Turn it on before the scorcher arrives. It could be the difference between sweating it out on one of the hottest days of the year, and staying comfortably cool.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.